“History Of A Pleasure Seeker” Musical Drama Pilot Ordered by Hulu From Richard Mason & Julie Anne Robinson

According to Deadline, Hulu has handed a pilot order to History of a Pleasure Seeker, a one-hour musical drama based on Richard Mason’s novel of the same name.

Richard Mason is adapting his book himself with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson helming the pilot and exec producing.

director Julie Anne Robinson helming the pilot and exec producing. History of a Pleasure Seeker is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.

is a musical drama set in Amsterdam in 1907 — a tale of a charismatic young man's explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.

Mason executive produces with Robinson, who will direct, along with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, Hat Trick Productions boss Jimmy Mulville and Fremantle. Christopher Read will compose the music, along with Mason, and also serve as executive producer.