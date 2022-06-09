Guests Announced for Onyx Collective Original Docuseries “The Hair Tales”

Today, Disney’s Onyx Collective and OWN jointly announced the guests for The Hair Tales, from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis.

Oprah Winfrey, who also serves as executive producer, will be featured alongside Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure ), pop star Chlöe Bailey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Marsai Martin ( black-ish ) and rapper Chika.

Each episode will lead the audience through a revelatory journey of connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes.

Conceptualized by Michaela angela Davis and hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, episodes will feature stories offering an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, creativity and contributions to society — all delivered with a rare mix of intelligence, humor, style, joy and justice.

The Hair Tales is produced by Culture House, Joy Mill Entertainment, Tetravision and Harpo Films. Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, and Carri Twigg serve as executive producers. Concept by Michaela angela Davis.