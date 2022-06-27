Dooney & Bourke Main Street Electrical Parade Collection Marches onto shopDisney

Everyone loves the Main Street Electrical Parade, including Dooney & Bourke! A new collection of stylish bags celebrating the parade’s 50th anniversary (at Disneyland) is now available on shopDisney and we have just one thing to say: cue the Baroque Hoedown!

The enchanting collection features four styles that are sure to speak to the hearts of all Disney fans, and especially those who grew up with the show. The assortment includes: Tote Bag Crossbody Bag Satchel Bag Wristlet Wallet

A dark blue backdrop is the perfect choice for the bright pattern inspired by the iconic parade. Dazzling floats, twinkling lights and Mickey Mouse himself help to bring this charming look to life! And as a perfect accent to the dark design, the bags are finished with light beige leather.

While the pattern placement may differ, fans will be able to find elements of their favorite floats: Elliott the Dragon Alice on a Giant Mushroom Nerdy Turtle Bumblebee The Blue Fairy Train Engine “Main Street Electrical Parade” Float

Each bag (not the wristlet) includes a removable leather tag with ''Disneyland The Main Street Electrical Parade 50'' design.

Fans can shop for the new releases and other favorite Dooney & Bourke designs o n shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

Magnetic snap closure

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Removable leather tag with ''Disneyland The Main Street Electrical Parade 50'' design

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

12 1/2'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 4'' D

Handles drop 9 1/2'' L

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198.00

Zip top closure with leather pulls

Exterior pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

6 3/4'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/4'' D

Strap drop length: 25''

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with two leather pulls

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop: 4''

Strap drop: 15 1/2''

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00

Zip closure

Two compartments

One zip compartment

Twelve interior card slots

Removable leather wrist strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: 100% leather

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D

