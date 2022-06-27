Dooney & Bourke Main Street Electrical Parade Collection Marches onto shopDisney

Everyone loves the Main Street Electrical Parade, including Dooney & Bourke! A new collection of stylish bags celebrating the parade’s 50th anniversary (at Disneyland) is now available on shopDisney and we have just one thing to say: cue the Baroque Hoedown!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- With the Main Street Electrical Parade lighting up the streets of Disneyland once again, what better way to commemorate the nighttime spectacular than with a fashion collection from Dooney & Bourke?!
- The enchanting collection features four styles that are sure to speak to the hearts of all Disney fans, and especially those who grew up with the show. The assortment includes:
- Tote Bag
- Crossbody Bag
- Satchel Bag
- Wristlet Wallet
- A dark blue backdrop is the perfect choice for the bright pattern inspired by the iconic parade. Dazzling floats, twinkling lights and Mickey Mouse himself help to bring this charming look to life! And as a perfect accent to the dark design, the bags are finished with light beige leather.
- While the pattern placement may differ, fans will be able to find elements of their favorite floats:
- Elliott the Dragon
- Alice on a Giant Mushroom
- Nerdy Turtle
- Bumblebee
- The Blue Fairy
- Train Engine
- “Main Street Electrical Parade” Float
- Each bag (not the wristlet) includes a removable leather tag with ''Disneyland The Main Street Electrical Parade 50'' design.
- Fans can shop for the new releases and other favorite Dooney & Bourke designs on shopDisney. Pricing for the MSEP collection ranges between $168-$298.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00
- Magnetic snap closure
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Removable leather tag with ''Disneyland The Main Street Electrical Parade 50'' design
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 12 1/2'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 4'' D
- Handles drop 9 1/2'' L
The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198.00
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable leather shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 6 3/4'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/4'' D
- Strap drop length: 25''
The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00
- Zip top closure with two leather pulls
- Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D
- Handle drop: 4''
- Strap drop: 15 1/2''
The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00
- Zip closure
- Two compartments
- One zip compartment
- Twelve interior card slots
- Removable leather wrist strap
- 80% PVC / 20% cotton
- Trim: 100% leather
- 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D
