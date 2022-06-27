Photos: Giant Inflatable Baymax Towers Over the Entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In promotion of the upcoming Disney+ animated series, Baymax!, a giant inflatable of the titular character has been placed at the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The inflatable Baymax can be found near the Friendship Boat dock, just before the security screening area.

The new series, which is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, takes place in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo and features fan favorite healthcare bot, Baymax. It premieres this Wednesday, June 29th on Disney+.

The inflatable definitely towers over the area!

