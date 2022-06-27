Photos: Giant Inflatable Baymax Towers Over the Entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In promotion of the upcoming Disney+ animated series, Baymax!, a giant inflatable of the titular character has been placed at the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The inflatable Baymax can be found near the Friendship Boat dock, just before the security screening area.
The new series, which is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, takes place in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo and features fan favorite healthcare bot, Baymax. It premieres this Wednesday, June 29th on Disney+.
The inflatable definitely towers over the area!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Vacation Club Members are just days away from the return of one of their exclusive member benefits, the Top of the World Lounge at Bay Lake Tower on July 11th! Though, it might look a bit different than the lounge they used to know…
- Likely due to peak attendance during the summer season, Disney has announced that the Magic Kingdom will present an additional performance of the Disney Enchantment fireworks from July 14th-24th.
- As part of last week’s “Halfway to the Holidays” celebration, Walt Disney World has announced a number of holiday offerings returning to the parks starting November 11th.
