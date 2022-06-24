Disney Enchantment to Perform Twice Nightly July 14th-24th at the Magic Kingdom

Likely due to peak attendance during the summer season, Disney has announced that the Magic Kingdom will present an additional performance of the Disney Enchantment fireworks from July 14th-24th.

Disney Enchantment will be presented twice nightly from July 14th to 24th.

During this time, the nighttime spectacular will be presented at both 9:20 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Outside of this limited-time window, the show will resume its once-nightly presentation.

Disney Enchantment first premiered on October 1st last year, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World

The new nighttime spectacular inspires everyone to believe in magic, with Disney music, enhanced lighting, immersive projection effects that extend for the first time at Magic Kingdom down Main Street, U.S.A.

