New Logo Introduced for The Muppets

After 11 years, The Muppets Studio has introduced a brand-new logo for The Muppets franchise to represent Kermit and the gang.

  • A brand new logo for The Muppets has been introduced, harkening back to the style of the logo for The Muppet Show.
  • In the coming months, you’ll see this replace the former logo introduced in 2011.

The logo for "The Muppet Show" from 1976.

The former Disney Muppets logo, introduced in 2011.

