New Logo Introduced for The Muppets

After 11 years, The Muppets Studio has introduced a brand-new logo for The Muppets franchise to represent Kermit and the gang.

A brand new logo for The Muppets has been introduced, harkening back to the style of the logo for The Muppet Show.

In the coming months, you’ll see this replace the former logo introduced in 2011.

The first place you might see the new logo is on Sam Eagle’s podium as part of a Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

