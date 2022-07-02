New Logo Introduced for The Muppets

After 11 years, The Muppets Studio has introduced a brand-new logo for The Muppets franchise to represent Kermit and the gang.
What’s Happening:
- A brand new logo for The Muppets has been introduced, harkening back to the style of the logo for The Muppet Show.
- In the coming months, you’ll see this replace the former logo introduced in 2011.
- The first place you might see the new logo is on Sam Eagle’s podium as part of a Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot available exclusively at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World from July 1st-5th.
- Disney officially announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would be opening at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in late 2024.
- A new nostalgia-filled narration featuring ORAC-5 debuted today on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom.
- The final scene of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom has received a small update, as the family are now wearing new outfits.