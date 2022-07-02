New Sam Eagle Magic Shot Available Through July 5th

There is a new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot available featuring Sam Eagle from The Muppets at Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- There's a brand new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot available that features the one and only Sam Eagle from The Muppets.
- This can be found in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom.
- There is also a new logo on the podium.
- This is a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July, and you better hurry because this is only available through July 5th.
Fourth of July:
