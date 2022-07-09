Red River Hog Piglet Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

by |
Tags: , ,

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared on Instagram of a new addition to the red river hog family at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

What’s Happening:

  • Mom “Daisy” and dad “Cheech” welcomed an “a-boar-able” piglet to the world last month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
  • Under the watchful eye of Disney’s amazing animal care team, this little piggy will remain backstage bonding with mom and dad.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning