Red River Hog Piglet Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared on Instagram of a new addition to the red river hog family at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

What’s Happening:

Mom “Daisy” and dad “Cheech” welcomed an “a-boar-able” piglet to the world last month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Under the watchful eye of Disney’s amazing animal care team, this little piggy will remain backstage bonding with mom and dad.

