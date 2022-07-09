Red River Hog Piglet Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared on Instagram of a new addition to the red river hog family at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
What’s Happening:
- Mom “Daisy” and dad “Cheech” welcomed an “a-boar-able” piglet to the world last month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Under the watchful eye of Disney’s amazing animal care team, this little piggy will remain backstage bonding with mom and dad.
More Walt Disney World News:
- While at Disney Springs, we spotted some excellent new shirts at DisneyStyle that are perfect for long-time Walt Disney World fans.
- The Jungle Cruise at the Magic Kingdom has added some new elements to the classic Gorilla Camp scene.
- In celebration of the upcoming release of ZOMBIES 3, both Downtown Disney and Disney Springs will be hosting ZOM-BEATZ BASH, where guests can “do it like the Zombies do.”
