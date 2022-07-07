New Retro Walt Disney World Shirts Now Available at Disney Springs

While at Disney Springs today, we spotted some excellent new shirts at DisneyStyle that are perfect for long-time Walt Disney World fans.
What’s Happening:
- First up is this excellent classic EPCOT Center shirt featuring SMRT-1, the mascot of CommuniCore’s Computer Central.
- The second shirt features a ticket from the early days of Walt Disney World used specifically for the transportation on the Seven Seas Lagoon.
- Finally is a shirt featuring Mickey’s Birthdayland, the original version of Mickey’s Toontown Fair and what is now Storybook Circus, that opened for Mickey Mouse’s 60th birthday in 1988.
- All three shirts are available for $36.99.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Last night we were able to head over to Fort Wilderness at the Walt Disney World Resort to check out the long awaited return of Chip and Dale’s Campfire Sing Along!
- The Jungle Cruise at the Magic Kingdom has added some new elements to the classic Gorilla Camp scene.
- In celebration of the upcoming release of ZOMBIES 3, both Downtown Disney and Disney Springs will be hosting ZOM-BEATZ BASH, where guests can “do it like the Zombies do.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning