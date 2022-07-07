New Retro Walt Disney World Shirts Now Available at Disney Springs

While at Disney Springs today, we spotted some excellent new shirts at DisneyStyle that are perfect for long-time Walt Disney World fans.

  • First up is this excellent classic EPCOT Center shirt featuring SMRT-1, the mascot of CommuniCore’s Computer Central.

  • The second shirt features a ticket from the early days of Walt Disney World used specifically for the transportation on the Seven Seas Lagoon.

  • Finally is a shirt featuring Mickey’s Birthdayland, the original version of Mickey’s Toontown Fair and what is now Storybook Circus, that opened for Mickey Mouse’s 60th birthday in 1988.

  • All three shirts are available for $36.99.

