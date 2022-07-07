Chip and Dale’s Campfire Sing Along Returns to Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness

Last night we were able to head over to Fort Wilderness at the Walt Disney World Resort to check out the long awaited return of Chip and Dale’s Campfire Sing Along!

Led by a guitarist who gets the crowd enthused and involved, the campfire sing along serves as a delightful preshow before the nightly movie under the stars in the Meadows area of the resort.

And well before the show begins the campfires are lit, allowing guests of all ages to gather round with the s’mores supplies to partake in the campsite tradition.

Worth noting – supplies (marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate, etc) to make s’mores are not provided at the event. In the past, we’ve seen them for sale on location, but on this particular performance, they were not for sale but that could be due to weather or staffing. You could also purchase supplies at the nearby Meadows Trading Post, where you can also find a plethora of Disney Merchandise, but notably, Fort Wilderness specific merchandise which is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World (as well as Fort Wilderness itself!).

The real stars of the show are, of course, Chip and Dale themselves, who appear briefly at the beginning of the sing along. Don’t worry, they return later and this time they’re ready to dance and play with the crowd. They don’t stop to meet and greet and take photos but all the pictures and video can be taken while dancing and playing with them during the sing along in front of the big screen under the stars.

After the show is over, our new friends go home and the movie gets ready to begin. Like any real theater, trailers play before the main presentation, and in this case, we were treated to a trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chip and Dale’s Campfire Sing Along takes place nightly at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Walt Disney World.