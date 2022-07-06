Photos/Video: New Elements Added to Jungle Cruise’s Gorilla Camp Scene at the Magic Kingdom

The Jungle Cruise at the Magic Kingdom has added some new elements to the classic Gorilla Camp scene.
What’s Happening:
- As seen in the video above, a blast of water can be seen when your boat approaches the Gorilla Camp.
- This is a smaller version of a similar effect found in Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise.
- Additionally, there are a few small added props.
- These aren’t the only changes made to the Jungle Cruise as of late, as the attraction received a slew of new scenes and decorations just prior to the launch of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.
