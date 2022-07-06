Photos/Video: New Elements Added to Jungle Cruise’s Gorilla Camp Scene at the Magic Kingdom

The Jungle Cruise at the Magic Kingdom has added some new elements to the classic Gorilla Camp scene.

The Jungle Cruise of the Magic Kingdom has added some new effects to the Gorilla Camp. #DisneyWorld #junglecruise pic.twitter.com/B3rMpu3YXc — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 6, 2022

What’s Happening:

As seen in the video above, a blast of water can be seen when your boat approaches the Gorilla Camp.

This is a smaller version of a similar effect found in Disneyland

Additionally, there are a few small added props.

These aren’t the only changes made to the Jungle Cruise as of late, as the attraction received a slew of new scenes and decorations Walt Disney World

