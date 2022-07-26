Figment, Star Wars and More MagicBand 2 Styles Drop on shopDisney

MagicBand+ is on the way but if you’re still a fan of the standard MagicBand 2 designs, have I got some good news for you! shopDisney has just dropped more than a dozen new styles for the classic look spanning everything from festivals and theme park lands to popular fandoms.

We certainly are getting excited for MagicBand+ plus to bring new offerings and experiences to Disney Parks, but if you’re not quite ready for the change, that’s not a problem! shopDisney is still delivering new designs for MagicBand 2 and they’ve introduced several new styles to their online lineup.

Guests can find the new assortment of MagicBand 2 styles now on shopDisney . Price range from $34.99-$58.00.

Disney Parks

Celebrate the limited time return of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland with a Dooney & Bourke design that pairs perfectly with their handbag collection. But if you’re more in the mood for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World or the 5th anniversary of Pandora, these vintage looks and festive patterns are the way to go!

Figment, Orange Bird and Festivals

EPCOT’s mascot Figment is here to celebrate 20 years of Journey Into Imagination, Annual Passholders and even a festival or two! Also along for the ride is WDW’s Orange Bird and Mickey and Minnie who will help commemorate the Flower & Garden Festival.

Films and Fandoms

Disney fans love movies that span the galaxy and multiverse! Show your love for your favorite franchise with dedicated MagicBand designs that will have you geeking out.

Collectibles

Finally, bring a little puppy love to your collection with this charming Dooney & Bourke pattern featuring Lady and the Tramp. Best of all it perfectly matches with the series of purses and accessories that debuted earlier this year.

Lady and the Tramp MagicBand 2 by Dooney & Bourke – Limited Release