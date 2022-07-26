Figment, Star Wars and More MagicBand 2 Styles Drop on shopDisney

MagicBand+ is on the way but if you’re still a fan of the standard MagicBand 2 designs, have I got some good news for you! shopDisney has just dropped more than a dozen new styles for the classic look spanning everything from festivals and theme park lands to popular fandoms.
What’s Happening:
- We certainly are getting excited for MagicBand+ plus to bring new offerings and experiences to Disney Parks, but if you’re not quite ready for the change, that’s not a problem! shopDisney is still delivering new designs for MagicBand 2 and they’ve introduced several new styles to their online lineup.
- Whether fans are looking to add to their growing collection or simply want a new look for their next Disney vacation, there’s no shortage of fun options to choose from. Among the designs are:
- Main Street Electrical Parade
- Figment
- Pandora: The World of Avatar
- Star Wars Day 2022
- Lady and the Tramp Dooney & Bourke
- And More
- Guests can find the new assortment of MagicBand 2 styles now on shopDisney. Price range from $34.99-$58.00.
- Links to the individual MagicBands can be found below.
Disney Parks
Celebrate the limited time return of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland with a Dooney & Bourke design that pairs perfectly with their handbag collection. But if you’re more in the mood for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World or the 5th anniversary of Pandora, these vintage looks and festive patterns are the way to go!
- The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary MagicBand 2 by Dooney & Bourke – Limited Edition
- ''5 Years on Pandora The World of Avatar'' MagicBand 2 – Limited Edition
- Mickey Mouse Balloons MagicBand 2 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Limited Release
- Mickey Mouse and Friends MagicBand 2 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
- Minnie Mouse MagicBand 2
Figment, Orange Bird and Festivals
EPCOT’s mascot Figment is here to celebrate 20 years of Journey Into Imagination, Annual Passholders and even a festival or two! Also along for the ride is WDW’s Orange Bird and Mickey and Minnie who will help commemorate the Flower & Garden Festival.
- Journey Into Imagination with Figment 20th Anniversary MagicBand 2 – Limited Release
- Figment Annual 2022 Passholder MagicBand 2 – Limited Release
- Figment MagicBand 2 – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – Annual Passholder Limited Edition
- Orange Bird MagicBand 2 – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – Limited Edition
- Orange Bird MagicBand 2 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Limited Release
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse MagicBand 2 – Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 – Limited Edition
Films and Fandoms
Disney fans love movies that span the galaxy and multiverse! Show your love for your favorite franchise with dedicated MagicBand designs that will have you geeking out.
Collectibles
Finally, bring a little puppy love to your collection with this charming Dooney & Bourke pattern featuring Lady and the Tramp. Best of all it perfectly matches with the series of purses and accessories that debuted earlier this year.
Lady and the Tramp MagicBand 2 by Dooney & Bourke – Limited Release