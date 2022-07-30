Goofy and Bill Farmer Celebrate International Friendship Day at the Magic Kingdom

Gawrsh, it’s International Friendship Day! To celebrate, Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy, visited the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World for a special moment.
What’s Happening:
- Bill is a Disney Legend and has been a close pal of Goofy for over 35 years, lending his voice to the lovable Goof in his first animated feature film, A Goofy Movie, and in more than 40 other films and shows.
- Goofy and Bill decided to spend International Friendship Day at Walt Disney World with Brady Baker, a 6-year-old super fan of Goofy and friend of Bill’s.
- Brady was lucky enough to go for a few spins on The Barnstormer with Bill, who surprised Brady by talking just like Goofy before getting to meet the Goof himself.
- Keep the celebration going with Goofy and his closest pals Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, and Donald. Have you ever wondered which friend you are most like? Try this new TikTok filter to find out!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Long-time visitors to Walt Disney World will now have a bit of their nostalgia restored thanks to the return of a rambling rubbish bin that can now be found at EPCOT.
- On September 4th, The Edison at Disney Springs will host a roaring Gatsby-style affair, where guests will enjoy swanky spirits, flying aerial performers, stilt walkers, a live band, a smoked cocktail demonstration and more, all while dressed up in their best flapper attire.
- A few years ago, a sparsely themed gift shop opened at the exit of Toy Story Mania in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The location was a former Cast Member break room, and it certainly looked that way. Thanks to a retheming effort, the newly renamed Jessie’s Trading Post is now open.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning