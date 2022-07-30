Goofy and Bill Farmer Celebrate International Friendship Day at the Magic Kingdom

Gawrsh, it’s International Friendship Day! To celebrate, Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy, visited the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World for a special moment.

What’s Happening:

Bill is a Disney Legend and has been a close pal of Goofy for over 35 years, lending his voice to the lovable Goof in his first animated feature film, A Goofy Movie , and in more than 40 other films and shows.

, and in more than 40 other films and shows. Goofy and Bill decided to spend International Friendship Day at Walt Disney World with Brady Baker, a 6-year-old super fan of Goofy and friend of Bill’s.

Brady was lucky enough to go for a few spins on The Barnstormer

Keep the celebration going with Goofy and his closest pals Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, and Donald. Have you ever wondered which friend you are most like? Try this new TikTok filter

