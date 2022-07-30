Celebrate International Friendship Day with New Mickey and Friends TikTok Filter

Today is International Friendship Day, and to celebrate, a brand-new Mickey and Friends TikTok filter is now available.
What’s Happening:
- In the style of other popular filters on TikTok, this filter allows you to figure out which of Mickey’s pals you are. Simply tap the filter when recording to see which character you get.
- Then go style a look, bake a treat, or go on an adventure, inspired by whatever character you get, whether it be Mickey, Minnie, Goofy Donald, Daisy or Pluto! Try to build the whole group by duet-ing with friends, too!
- TikTok users can try out the filter by clicking this link.
