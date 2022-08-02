Season 11 of “American Horror Story” to Premiere This Fall on FX

The 11th season of FX’s hit anthology series, American Horror Story, is set to debut this fall, announced today during a TCA press conference.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, FX chairman John Landgraf announced a fall debut for Season 11 of American Horror Story during his executive session at the TCA summer press tour.
- At this time, the theme, cast and actual premiere date have not been announced.
- The most recent season of the series, Double Feature, ended in October 2021. You can check out Mack’s recaps of the last season here.
- The second season of spin-off series American Horror Stories is currently streaming exclusively on Hulu.
- Additionally, all of the prior ten installments of American Horror Story are currently available on Hulu.
- The series has been ordered through Season 13.
