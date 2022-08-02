Season 4 of “Atlanta” to Premiere September 15th on FX – New Trailer Released

, premiering Thursday, September 15th at 10/9c on FX.

Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van are back home in the fourth and final season of

Fans will get to see the first two episodes on premiere night, with the remaining eight episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

The news was revealed today during a

All 3 previous seasons are currently available to stream on

Internationally, fans will be able to see Season 4 of

Atlanta

on Star+ in Latin America and

under the Star banner in all other territories.