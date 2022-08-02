Season 4 of “Atlanta” to Premiere September 15th on FX – New Trailer Released

FX just announced that the fourth and final season of Atlanta will begin on September 15th alongside a trailer for the upcoming season.
What’s Happening:
- Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van are back home in the fourth and final season of Atlanta, premiering Thursday, September 15th at 10/9c on FX.
- Fans will get to see the first two episodes on premiere night, with the remaining eight episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.
- The news was revealed today during a TCA press conference.
- All 3 previous seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu.
- Internationally, fans will be able to see Season 4 of Atlanta on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.
- Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.
- Atlanta has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.
“Atlanta” Season 4 Synopses:
- Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?
