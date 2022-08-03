Peppa Pig Theme Park Closed August 3rd Due to Strong Storm

While Florida is known for its daily summer thunderstorms, yesterday’s was a pretty strong one. Because of this, the new Peppa Pig Theme Park adjacent to LEGOLAND Florida will be closed today, August 3rd.

“Due to some minor storm damage that occurred on Tuesday night and out of an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday, August 3rd. Peppa can’t wait to welcome all the little piggies back for some oinktastic fun on Thursday, August 4th! We apologize for the inconvenience.

For assistance with existing tickets and reservations, please contact our Guest Communications Team at [email protected]”