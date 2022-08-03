Peppa Pig Theme Park Closed August 3rd Due to Strong Storm

While Florida is known for its daily summer thunderstorms, yesterday’s was a pretty strong one. Because of this, the new Peppa Pig Theme Park adjacent to LEGOLAND Florida will be closed today, August 3rd.
- The note on the park’s website reads:
“Due to some minor storm damage that occurred on Tuesday night and out of an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday, August 3rd. Peppa can’t wait to welcome all the little piggies back for some oinktastic fun on Thursday, August 4th! We apologize for the inconvenience.
For assistance with existing tickets and reservations, please contact our Guest Communications Team at [email protected]”
More Central Florida Theme Park News:
- The spooky season is upon us and Universal Orlando Resort is ready to get the party started. The All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure has switched over from its summer theme and taken on a traditional Halloween theme, with ghosts, black cats, pumpkins and more.
- SeaWorld Orlando has announced even more new and returning additions to Howl-O-Scream, a sinister Halloween event returning for its second year at the park.
- Believe it or not, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom kicks off in just over a week! To prepare, check out the newly released Foodie Guide for the event.