SeaWorld Orlando Announces More New and Returning Additions to Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld Orlando has announced even more new and returning additions to Howl-O-Scream, a sinister Halloween event returning for its second year at the park.

What's Happening:

After a successful "inaugural fear," Howl-O-Scream is coming back to SeaWorld Orlando, and this year promises to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding haunts, thrills, and chills.

Howl-O-Scream 2022 features more coasters, more haunted houses, more scare zones and more unexpected frights.

SeaWorld Orlando is only scratching the surface, and guests will not know what will be lurking around every corner of the park.

There are several all-new attractions coming to this year’s haunt, along with fan favorites from last year and a few re-imagined experiences that were announced today.

🩸 announcement alert 🩸



– New House: Blood Beckoning

– Returning Show: Sirens Song

– Returning: Sirens Last Song Bar

– New: Cargo Carnage scare zone



NEW HOUSE: Blood Beckoning

It’s time you learned that not all sirens are the same. Welcome to the underworld, where the abandoned and forgotten dwell in shadows. There’s no turning back now because she’s here, waiting for you. Her name is Scratch, and beauty is in her blood. You have just what she and her disciples need to sustain their allure. It’s racing through your veins right now. Stay sharp, or the next one scratched off the list will be you.

NEW SCARE ZONE: Cargo Carnage

This is no ordinary shipping delay. There’s a much more sinister presence lurking in and around these crates, ready to swoop in at any moment. They’re out for blood, and you’re just the supplier they’ve been waiting for. Do your best to make it through unscathed. Just remember, you can’t spell “freight” without fright.

Returning Show: Sirens Song

Who’s behind all these ominous occurrences? Here’s your chance to find out…if you have the courage to face her, and all the others she’s summoned to help her carry out the carnage. Prepare for special effects, hypnotic dancing, and spine-chilling savagery in this outdoor spectacle. This is the story of the sirens, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Returning: Sirens Last Song Bar

Creatures of the shadows need a place to play too. Could it be this rusted-out underground warehouse? Glance around and do your best to blend in. The regulars here are followers of the siren, and they know how to spot an outsider. Be sure to pay homage to her by trying the bar’s signature drink, “The Siren's Kiss.”

The event runs select nights September 9th through October 31st.