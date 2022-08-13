Video: Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Lights Up the Night Sky at the Magic Kingdom

First debuting at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2019, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular has returned for a second year to light up the sky with the spookiest fireworks around.

What’s Happening:

  • The fireworks spectacular features Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as the host to tell a not-so-scary story about how anything can happen on Halloween night.
  • During a frightfully fun fireworks display, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy are spirited away to a mysterious haunted house where they encounter dancing skeletons, waltzing ghosts and a sinister gathering of Disney villains!
  • “Trick-or-Treat,” the song from an iconic Donald Duck short of the same name, is the main musical theme of the show.
  • You can watch our video of the first complete 2022 performance of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular below:

