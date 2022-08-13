Video: Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Lights Up the Night Sky at the Magic Kingdom

First debuting at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2019, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular has returned for a second year to light up the sky with the spookiest fireworks around.

What’s Happening:

The fireworks spectacular features Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as the host to tell a not-so-scary story about how anything can happen on Halloween night.

as the host to tell a not-so-scary story about how anything can happen on Halloween night. During a frightfully fun fireworks display, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy are spirited away to a mysterious haunted house where they encounter dancing skeletons, waltzing ghosts and a sinister gathering of Disney villains!

“Trick-or-Treat,” the song from an iconic Donald Duck short of the same name, is the main musical theme of the show.

You can watch our video of the first complete 2022 performance of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular below:

More from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: