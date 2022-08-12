Photos: 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Event Guide and Bags

Tonight marks the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom since 2019! We’ll be on sight all evening bringing you all of the festivities. First off, let’s take a look at this year’s event map and upgraded candy bags.

Instead of plastic bags as in years past, this year the candy bag is made of a more recyclable material.

Let’s boo this and take a look at the event guide map for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!

Some of the specialty food and beverage items are listed. You can see them all in the previously released Foodie Guide.

Special Halloween overlays just for the party are in place at Pirates of the Caribbean Mad Tea Party Space Mountain

Event merchandise is available at the Emporium.

New this year are multiple interactive photo frames throughout the park.

Event Entertainment Showtimes:

Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular August 12th-September 30th: 8:35pm, 10:45pm, 12:00am October 2nd-31st: 7:40pm, 8:35pm, 10:45pm, 12:00am

Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade 9:15pm, 11:15pm

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular 10:15pm

Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam 7:00pm-12:00am

Monstrous Scream-O-Ween Ball Tomorrowland from 7:00pm-12:00am

Zom-Beatz-Bash Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe from 7:00pm-12:00am



Trick-or-Treat Locations:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!