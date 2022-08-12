Photos: 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Event Guide and Bags

Tonight marks the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom since 2019! We’ll be on sight all evening bringing you all of the festivities. First off, let’s take a look at this year’s event map and upgraded candy bags.

  • Instead of plastic bags as in years past, this year the candy bag is made of a more recyclable material.

  • Let’s boo this and take a look at the event guide map for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!

  • Some of the specialty food and beverage items are listed. You can see them all in the previously released Foodie Guide.
  • Special Halloween overlays just for the party are in place at Pirates of the Caribbean, Mad Tea Party, Space Mountain and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.
  • Event merchandise is available at the Emporium.
  • New this year are multiple interactive photo frames throughout the park.

Event Entertainment Showtimes:

  • Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular
    • August 12th-September 30th: 8:35pm, 10:45pm, 12:00am
    • October 2nd-31st: 7:40pm, 8:35pm, 10:45pm, 12:00am
  • Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade
    • 9:15pm, 11:15pm
  • Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular
    • 10:15pm
  • Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam
    • 7:00pm-12:00am
  • Monstrous Scream-O-Ween Ball
    • Tomorrowland from 7:00pm-12:00am
  • Zom-Beatz-Bash
    • Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe from 7:00pm-12:00am

Trick-or-Treat Locations:

