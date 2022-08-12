Photos: 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Event Guide and Bags

Tonight marks the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom since 2019! We’ll be on sight all evening bringing you all of the festivities. First off, let’s take a look at this year’s event map and upgraded candy bags.
- Instead of plastic bags as in years past, this year the candy bag is made of a more recyclable material.
- Let’s boo this and take a look at the event guide map for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
- Some of the specialty food and beverage items are listed. You can see them all in the previously released Foodie Guide.
- Special Halloween overlays just for the party are in place at Pirates of the Caribbean, Mad Tea Party, Space Mountain and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.
- Event merchandise is available at the Emporium.
- New this year are multiple interactive photo frames throughout the park.
Event Entertainment Showtimes:
- Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular
- August 12th-September 30th: 8:35pm, 10:45pm, 12:00am
- October 2nd-31st: 7:40pm, 8:35pm, 10:45pm, 12:00am
- Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade
- 9:15pm, 11:15pm
- Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular
- 10:15pm
- Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam
- 7:00pm-12:00am
- Monstrous Scream-O-Ween Ball
- Tomorrowland from 7:00pm-12:00am
- Zom-Beatz-Bash
- Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe from 7:00pm-12:00am
Trick-or-Treat Locations:
- Main Street, U.S.A
- Market Street Welcome Trick-or-Treating (open until 8:00pm)
- Adventureland
- Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
- Tortuga Tavern
- Frontierland
- Liberty Square
- Columbia Harbor House
- Fantasyland
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- Ariel’s Grotto
- Walt Disney World Railroad Station
- Tomorrowland
- Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe
Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
