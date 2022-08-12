Photos: New Photo Backdrops Debut at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

New for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year are five brand-new photo backdrops featuring classic Magic Kingdom attractions as well as some perennial Halloween favorites.

Advertising the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, you can find this backdrop straight out of the town of Salem near Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square.

Located in the Hub near Tomorrowland is this creepy backdrop featuring the Headless Horseman.

Two backdrops can be found inside the former Stitch’s Great Escape pre-show area. The first features characters from the Magic Kingdom’s former Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride attraction

The second takes you straight into Monstropolis with Mike and Sully.

Lastly, we head to Adventureland near The Magic Carpets of Aladdin with this backdrop celebrating the extinct 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea attraction.

More from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: