Photos/Video: Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade Returns to the Magic Kingdom

One of the longtime highlights of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is undoubtedly Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade. After only featuring select floats in cavalcades for the past two Halloween seasons, this year Boo-to-You finally returned in its full form!
- Catch a glimpse of dastardly villains, ghastly ghouls and a few other iconic characters as they float by during this spellbinding parade.
- Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade takes place twice nightly only during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, at 9:15pm and 11:15pm.
- One of the most fun and iconic sections of the parade is undoubtedly The Haunted Mansion section, featuring ghostly dancers as in the attraction’s Ballroom scene, beloved characters and the incredible gravediggers.
- From spooky to hilarious, with Clara Cluck’s fantastic chicken-rendition of “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”
- This Buzz Lightyear float was added to the parade in 2019, finally giving Boo-to-You its originally intended Tomorrowland section.
- While The Incredibles were also added in 2019, they now ride in a suped-up car opposed to the previous individual hover cycles.
- Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz bring another iconic Halloween element to the festivities: Candy!
- Appropriately, the parade ends as it always has with the biggest, baddest villains of them all!
