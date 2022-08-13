Photos/Video: Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade Returns to the Magic Kingdom

One of the longtime highlights of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is undoubtedly Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade. After only featuring select floats in cavalcades for the past two Halloween seasons, this year Boo-to-You finally returned in its full form!

Catch a glimpse of dastardly villains, ghastly ghouls and a few other iconic characters as they float by during this spellbinding parade.

Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade takes place twice nightly only during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, at 9:15pm and 11:15pm.

One of the most fun and iconic sections of the parade is undoubtedly The Haunted Mansion

From spooky to hilarious, with Clara Cluck’s fantastic chicken-rendition of “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”

This Buzz Lightyear float was added to the parade in 2019, finally giving Boo-to-You its originally intended Tomorrowland section.

While The Incredibles were also added in 2019, they now ride in a suped-up car opposed to the previous individual hover cycles.

Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz bring another iconic Halloween element to the festivities: Candy!

Appropriately, the parade ends as it always has with the biggest, baddest villains of them all!

