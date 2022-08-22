Global Superstar Brandy Performs “Starting Now” for World Princess Week at Disneyland

As promised, in honor of World Princess Week, Disney has released the full music video for “Starting Now,” performed by global superstar Brandy in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland.

“Starting Now” is the theme song for World Princess Week. This global extravaganza highlights the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world.

The “Starting Now” single was produced by Grammy Award nominee Oak Felder and written by Jason Mater, Jordan Powers, and Darren Criss, and here, Brandy performs it in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort

Brandy is no stranger to Disney Princesses, having starred in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella . In honor of the 25th anniversary celebration of the film, ABC

. In honor of the 25th anniversary celebration of the film, Check out Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC tomorrow, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET, and stream it the next day on Hulu

on ABC tomorrow, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET, and stream it the next day on Following the reunion will be a presentation of the original film, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET, which you can also stream on Disney+

More on World Princess Week: