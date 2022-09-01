Universal Studios Hollywood Teases New Super Nintendo World Experience in CityWalk

Universal Studios Hollywood has teased the imminent arrival of a new Super Nintendo World experience outside the park in CityWalk.
What’s Happening:
- The official Universal Studios Hollywood Twitter account shared the image above with the simple caption of “Coming Soon to CityWalk.”
- It has not been confirmed whether this will be a store or perhaps a preview center for the new land.
- Guests heading into the park itself can get their hands on Super Nintendo World merchandise at the Universal Studios Store and in the Feature Presentation store, both located near the park entrance.
- Super Nintendo World, featuring the all-new Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction, will open early next year at Universal Studios Hollywood!
