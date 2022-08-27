John Boyega Celebrated the Release of the New Film “Breaking” With a Day at Universal Studios Hollywood

If you were at Universal Studios Hollywood this past Friday you could have run into John Boyega. He was enjoying a day under the sun in beautiful California.
What's Happening:
- Those at Universal Studios Hollywood this past Friday, August 26th, could have run into the popular actor, John Boyega.
- He was enjoying a day in California at the popular theme park as he was celebrating the premiere of his new movie, Breaking.
- All photo credit goes to Diego Aguilar/Universal Studios Hollywood.
About Breaking:
- Desperate for money and running out of options, Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley holds several people hostage inside a bank, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with police.
- Breaking was released in theaters on August 26th and is rated PG-13.
- You can see the trailer below.