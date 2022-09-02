Photos: Synthetic Grass Installed at Disneyland’s Floral Mickey Display

Today marked the official beginning of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort and guests who come to partake in the festivities might notice new artificial turf placed in the iconic floral Mickey display at Disneyland’s entrance.

What’s Happening:

Synthetic grass has been installed in the floral Mickey as part of a much larger drought-fighting water conservation effort that has gone largely unnoticed, as was intended. More locations will be adding artificial turf in locations throughout the resort in a phased approach, all in an effort to help save water.

The synthetic grass has also been installed on the front lawn of The Haunted Mansion reopened today as Haunted Mansion Holiday

The high-end turf is much more difficult to detect with a passing glance, with the Disneyland Resort using more than eight different types that have gray, brown, and off-white blades of grass intermittently woven to give a more natural look.

For Halloween Time, the floral Mickey also sports a fun and spooky orange mask.

More information on Disneyland’s new astroturf installations can be found in our previous post

More Disneyland Resort News: