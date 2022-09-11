Video: Zombie Captain America Thrills Guests at D23-Exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash Member Night

Last night, in conjunction with the D23 Expo, a special D23-Exclusive Member Night at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure was held. One of the special offerings for the night was an appearance by the creepy Zombie Captain America from Marvel’s What If…? in Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

The “undead visitor” was teased to be part of the special event night, and it indeed was Zombie Captain America, who appeared at last year’s event

What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

In the episode, viewers saw zombie-fied versions of some of their favorite heroes and you can read more about the events that took place in the episode here.

