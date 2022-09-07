Photos: Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 Event Exclusive Merchandise

As with any event at the Disney Parks, new merchandise is sure to follow. Let’s take a look at the event exclusive merchandise for Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

We’ll begin with the apparel and mug.

This dated mug features Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Dr. Facilier, and for some reason, the Mad Hatter, in front of Carthay Circle.

The hoodie and shirt both glow in the dark.

There’s also a few pins you can collect.

Firstly is this limited release mystery box, which will come with two of the pins shown below.

This Oogie Boogie pin is a Magic Key holder exclusive.

Finally, we have two limited release event pins, featuring Dr. Facilier on one and Oogie Boogie on the other.

