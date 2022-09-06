Video: Embark on a Magical Journey Through Villains Grove at Oogie Boogie Bash

Embark on a magical journey—immerse yourself in dreamlike environments conjured up by Disney’s best-loved baddies as you walk through Villains Grove at Oogie Boogie Bash.

What’s Happening:

Explore the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Meander through scenes that reveal the bewitching worlds of popular Disney villains—including Dr. Facilier, Frollo, Scar, the Wicked Queen and others. Make your way through the woods’ misty twists, turns and curves to see what moonlit magic awaits for adventurers of all ages!

Here’s what you’ll discover within: Frollo’s Sanctuary – Head into an otherworldly cathedral of trees infused with incense smells and chanting voices. Maleficent’s Will – Roam through a region replete with eerie ravens, thorn-spiked vines and a seemingly spellbound waterfall of cascading color! Queen of Hearts Garden – Wander ‘round a charming garden of roses that paint themselves red right before your eyes! Scar’s Elephant Graveyard – Descend into a vast expanse that echoes with hyena laughter! Dr. Facilier’s Friends on the Other Side – Summoned by the great beyond, shadowy hands and colorful spells lure Guests deeper into the grove’s darkest corners. The Wicked Queen’s Lightning Forest – See the forest come alive as an electrifying storm flashes from branch to branch. Home of the Wisps – Watch these winged caretakers guide Guests to safety amid a magical bastion of endless light. Dawn – Escape in the nick of time as flickering lanterns lead the way toward a brilliant sunrise and the conclusion of this mythical trip!

Check out our full walkthrough of Villains Grove at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash:

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning