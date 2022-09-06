Video: Frightfully Fun Parade Returns to Oogie Boogie Bash

Exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, the Frightfully Fun Parade heads through the park featuring floats inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, and more!

What’s Happening:

Could that be skittish schoolmaster Ichabod Crane tiptoeing down the street? The eerie Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow carries a flickering jack-o-lantern in his gloved hand, signaling the end of the pre-parade and the beginning of something spectacular.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, dressed in colorful Halloween costumes, lead the way in this spectacle of spooky spirits, all in fun and not-so-scary.

From Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas , Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, brings greetings from Halloween Town, as residents arrive to celebrate their favorite time of year. Other characters from the film are featured in the parade, including the town Mayor, many of the town residents, and even Zero!

From The Princess and the Frog , Dr. Facilier calls on mystical powers, summoning his Shadow Men from the bayou to loom large over his strange and twisted parlor.

Check out our full video of the Frightfully Fun Parade at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash:

