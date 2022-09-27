Photos: New Starbucks Tumblers Now Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney and Starbucks have come together once again to bring guests new Walt Disney World tumblers and ornaments. We spotted the new Disney’s Animal Kingdom variant today at Creature Comforts.

Minnie Mouse features on the Disney’s Animal Kingdom specific porcelain tumbler design, which includes icons from the park, such as the Tree of Life, the Valley of Mo’ara and Expedition Everest.

The tumbler retails for $27.99 and can also be found on shopDisney (link below).

You can also get the same cute design on an ornament for $17.99.

