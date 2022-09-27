Photos: New Starbucks Tumblers Now Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney and Starbucks have come together once again to bring guests new Walt Disney World tumblers and ornaments. We spotted the new Disney’s Animal Kingdom variant today at Creature Comforts.
Minnie Mouse features on the Disney’s Animal Kingdom specific porcelain tumbler design, which includes icons from the park, such as the Tree of Life, the Valley of Mo’ara and Expedition Everest.
The tumbler retails for $27.99 and can also be found on shopDisney (link below).Disney's Animal Kingdom Ceramic Starbucks Tumbler | shopDisney
You can also get the same cute design on an ornament for $17.99.Minnie Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – Disney's Animal Kingdom | shopDisney
- All four parks at Walt Disney World have a unique, new Starbucks tumbler and matching ornament available, along with the Disneyland Resort as well. Check out this post for more details.
- We also recently spotted the Magic Kingdom variant at the Main Street Bakery.
