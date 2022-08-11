Mickey and Minnie Explore Disney Resorts on New Starbucks Tumblers and Ornaments

Disney and Starbucks have come together once again to bring guests new tumblers and ornaments themed to the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

What’s Happening:

You may not know it, but your cupboard is begging you for new tumblers and shopDisney has exactly what you need.

Fans of Disney and Starbucks will love the latest tumbler and ornament offerings that showcase Mickey and Minnie Mouse exploring their favorite Disney parks.

For the tumblers, Minnie heads to Disneyland while Mickey enjoys Walt Disney World. On their adventures the duo are surrounded by such resort icons as: Sleeping Beauty Castle Pixar-Pal-Around Carsland EPCOT Pandora Jungle Cruise And More

On the opposite side of each tumbler is the Starbucks logo in its signature green and white color scheme.

When it comes to the ornaments, these miniature coffee mug designs serve as the perfect accent for year round decoration, but we won’t hold it against you if they only come out for the winter holidays.

Once again Mickey and Minnie take turns in the spotlight, this time at both resorts. Minnie can be seen on the ornaments for: Disneyland EPCOT Animal Kingdom



Mickey handles the park tours at: Disney California Adventure Magic Kingdom Hollywood Studios

All styles are available now on shopDisney. Tumblers sell for $27.99 and ornaments are $17.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Starbucks Tumblers

These cold beverage tumblers bring the magic of Disney parks right to your kitchen! This artistic design plays with a few animation styles and plenty of symbols and icons associated with all things Disney.

Minnie Mouse Disneyland Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – $27.99

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – $27.99

Good to Know:

Wash thoroughly before first use; not microwave or dishwasher safe; hand wash only.

Approx. 11'' H x 4'' Diameter

Starbucks Ornaments

What could possibly be better than a Starbucks ceramic ornament? One featuring Mickey or Minnie Mouse! Designed to look like the popular coffee mugs, the back features the Starbucks logo and beverage order checklist and comes with a “lid” too. Collect all 6!

Minnie Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – Disneyland – $17.99

Mickey Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – Disney California Adventure – $17.99

Mickey Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – Magic Kingdom – $17.99

Minnie Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – EPCOT – $17.99

Mickey Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – Disney's Hollywood Studios – $17.99

Minnie Mouse Starbucks Cup Ornament – Disney's Animal Kingdom – $17.99

Good to Know: