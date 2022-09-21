Photos: New Starbucks Tumblers Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

Disney and Starbucks have come together once again to bring guests new Walt Disney World tumblers and ornaments. We spotted the new Walt Disney World and Magic Kingdom variants today at the Main Street Bakery.

First up we have Mickey enjoying the sights of Walt Disney World in this tumbler, including all four park’s icons and other items such as the mountains of Pandora and the “it’s a small world” clock.

The tumbler retails for $27.99 and can also be found on shopDisney.

The backside features the Starbucks logo.

Mickey again features on the Magic Kingdom specific porcelain tumbler. This retails for $27.99 and can also be found on shopDisney (link below).

Finally, you can get the same cute design on an ornmanent for $17.99.

