Disney Legend Josh Gad Among Lineup of Candlelight Processional Narrators for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Believe it or not, the holiday season is around the corner and the Disney Parks Blog just shared a first look at the list of celebrity narrators for the Candlelight Processional at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays returns on November 25.

In addition to festive food, drinks and decorations, the Candlelight Processional will also return for the season.

The Disney Parks Blog released the lineup celebrity narrators, including a few new additions for this year’s festival.

The headliner is recently named Disney Legend Josh Gad, best known as the voice of Olaf in Disney’s Frozen .

. Gad will narrated the Candlelight Processional on December 10-12.

He is joined by fellow newcomers Raul Esparza, Gloria Estefan and Mariska Hargitay.

The full lineup of celebrity narrators is as follows: 11/25 – 11/26: TBD 11/27 – 11/29: Edward James Olmos 11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza (NEW) 12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg 12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini 12/7 – 12/9: TBD 12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad (NEW) 12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan (NEW) 12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris 12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay (NEW) 12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr. 12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond 12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance 12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett

The narrators will, as always, be supported by the Voices of Liberty

Guests can secure a spot at the show by booking a “Candlelight Processional” Dining Package, which will go on sale October 6.

Watch Josh Gad receive the Disney Legend Award: