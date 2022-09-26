Disney Legend Josh Gad Among Lineup of Candlelight Processional Narrators for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Believe it or not, the holiday season is around the corner and the Disney Parks Blog just shared a first look at the list of celebrity narrators for the Candlelight Processional at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays returns on November 25.
- In addition to festive food, drinks and decorations, the Candlelight Processional will also return for the season.
- The Disney Parks Blog released the lineup celebrity narrators, including a few new additions for this year’s festival.
- The headliner is recently named Disney Legend Josh Gad, best known as the voice of Olaf in Disney’s Frozen.
- Gad will narrated the Candlelight Processional on December 10-12.
- He is joined by fellow newcomers Raul Esparza, Gloria Estefan and Mariska Hargitay.
- The full lineup of celebrity narrators is as follows:
- 11/25 – 11/26: TBD
- 11/27 – 11/29: Edward James Olmos
- 11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza (NEW)
- 12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg
- 12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini
- 12/7 – 12/9: TBD
- 12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad (NEW)
- 12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan (NEW)
- 12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris
- 12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay (NEW)
- 12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.
- 12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond
- 12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance
- 12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett
- The narrators will, as always, be supported by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and glorious massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
- Guests can secure a spot at the show by booking a “Candlelight Processional” Dining Package, which will go on sale October 6.
Watch Josh Gad receive the Disney Legend Award:
