“Encanto” Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: , , ,

A few years ago, Walt Disney World introduced a fleet of new buses featuring different Disney theme park and film characters. Now, a new addition has arrived, in the form of an Encanto bus.

What’s Happening:

  • The debut of the Encanto-themed bus wrap was shared by the official Walt Disney World Ambassadors Instagram page.
  • The Encanto bus has joined the fleet this month in honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.
  • It joins other fun character buses, ranging from classics like Cinderella and Peter Pan, to modern day favorites like Guardians of the Galaxy and Frozen, to even a few theme park inspired buses, featuring Figment, Pandora: The World of Avatar, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • For more Encanto fun, check out Luke’s preview of the new immersive Disney Encanto x CAMP experience opening tomorrow, October 8th in New York City.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning