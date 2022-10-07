“Encanto” Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

A few years ago, Walt Disney World introduced a fleet of new buses featuring different Disney theme park and film characters. Now, a new addition has arrived, in the form of an Encanto bus.

What’s Happening:

The debut of the Encanto-themed bus wrap was shared by the official Walt Disney World Ambassadors Instagram page

The Encanto bus has joined the fleet this month in honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

It joins other fun character buses Cinderella and Peter Pan, to modern day favorites like Guardians of the Galaxy and Frozen, to even a few theme park inspired buses, featuring Figment, Pandora: The World of Avatar, and Star Wars

For more Encanto fun, check out Luke's preview Encanto x CAMP experience opening tomorrow, October 8th in New York City.

