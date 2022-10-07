“Encanto” Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

A few years ago, Walt Disney World introduced a fleet of new buses featuring different Disney theme park and film characters. Now, a new addition has arrived, in the form of an Encanto bus.
What’s Happening:
- The debut of the Encanto-themed bus wrap was shared by the official Walt Disney World Ambassadors Instagram page.
- The Encanto bus has joined the fleet this month in honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.
- It joins other fun character buses, ranging from classics like Cinderella and Peter Pan, to modern day favorites like Guardians of the Galaxy and Frozen, to even a few theme park inspired buses, featuring Figment, Pandora: The World of Avatar, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- For more Encanto fun, check out Luke’s preview of the new immersive Disney Encanto x CAMP experience opening tomorrow, October 8th in New York City.

