Santa Claus to Meet Guests Inside the Odyssey Pavilion This Year at EPCOT

This year at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Santa Claus will have a new home to meet with guests.
What’s Happening:
- This year, Santa will be moving from his regular EPCOT location of The American Adventure to inside the Odyssey Pavilion between Test Track and Mexico.
- Other ways the holidays will be celebrated at EPCOT include:
- The Candlelight Processional, a heartwarming production taking place nightly at the America Gardens Theatre. This Disney Parks tradition features celebrity narrators retelling the Christmas story accompanied by the Voices of Liberty a cappella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra with herald trumpets, and glorious massed choirs comprised of Disney cast members and Central Florida community groups.
- “JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season,” a stirring and uplifting performance of music in celebration of Christmas and Kwanzaa, returns with multiple performances daily.
- Heartwarming performances around World Showcase including Canadian Holiday Voyageurs, Las Posadas with Mariachi Cobre, the Chinese Lion Dance and holiday storytellers.
- Holiday Kitchens will cook up treasured recipes and festive drinks from around the globe, as well as an eye-popping selection of treats to satisfy nearly any sweet tooth.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth returns November 25th through December 30th, 2022.
