Santa Claus to Meet Guests Inside the Odyssey Pavilion This Year at EPCOT

This year at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Santa Claus will have a new home to meet with guests.

What’s Happening:

This year, Santa will be moving from his regular EPCOT location of The American Adventure Test Track

Other ways the holidays will be celebrated at EPCOT include: The Candlelight Processional, a heartwarming production taking place nightly at the America Gardens Theatre. This Disney Parks tradition features celebrity narrators retelling the Christmas story accompanied by the Voices of Liberty “JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season,” a stirring and uplifting performance of music in celebration of Christmas and Kwanzaa, returns with multiple performances daily. Heartwarming performances around World Showcase including Canadian Holiday Voyageurs, Las Posadas with Mariachi Cobre Holiday Kitchens will cook up treasured recipes and festive drinks from around the globe, as well as an eye-popping selection of treats to satisfy nearly any sweet tooth.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth returns November 25th through December 30th, 2022.