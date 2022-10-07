Photos/Video: Preview the Immersive Disney Encanto x CAMP Experience Coming to New York City

Disney has partnered with CAMP, The Family Experience Company, to create an immersive new experience inspired by Encanto. While the experience opens to guests at their New York City store tomorrow, I had the chance to preview it yesterday.

This 6,000 square foot experience, inspired by the film and created in collaboration with Disney, will transport families into the beloved world of Encanto. Guests start their journey by entering into a small market where Encanto items are available to purchase. From there, you open the magical door into the Madrigals’ Casita, filled with candlelight, cumbia and magic.

Once inside the Casita, you are surrounded by the doors to the various family member’s rooms, from climbing up and around Antonio’s rainforest, spinning through Isabela’s flower-filled room, sliding down into the Courtyard and more. We even get to see into Luisa and Pepa’s rooms, not seen in the film, offering a glimpse of the beautiful scenery of Colombia.

Many of the rooms feature extra fun activities, from more slides, to a game of “whack-a-mole” in Bruno’s room to a game of skeeball in Luisa’s room. Speaking of Bruno, which I know we’re not supposed to do… even so, he gets some good solid representation.

The experience also includes interactive scenes uniquely created for CAMP including the voices of Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma) welcoming you, joined by the voices of John Leguizamo (Bruno) and Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio) throughout the show, bringing the magic of the film to life. Counselors will lead live singalongs to the film’s favorite tunes like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.”

Guests can shop for some Encanto favorites in the town square (La Placita) including some exclusive items created just for CAMP guests.

While I admit I am absolutely not the target demographic for an experience like this, it is very easy to see that kids will absolutely adore this experience! You really feel as if you’ve stepped out of New York City and into the film, it’s that well done. I didn’t get to see any of the entertainment aspects, but I can only imagine how much that adds to the overall experience.

Disney Encanto x CAMP will be in New York for a limited time before moving to another CAMP location near you. The experience opens on Saturday October 8th, 2022 at CAMP’s Flagship Store located at 110 5th Avenue, New York. Limited tickets are available today at camp.com/DisneyEncanto (where you can also purchase some of the exclusive merchandise items) for its October debut, and families are encouraged to plan ahead.