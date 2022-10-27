“Mickey Mouse” Shorts Now Entertaining Guests On-Board Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World

Guests of all ages can now get a little extra magic when they call for a Minnie Van, as the Walt Disney World transportation service is now equipped to play Mickey Mouse shorts.
What’s Happening:
- As shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page, some Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World now feature the ability to play Mickey Mouse shorts for passengers.
- This update will be rolling out in vehicles over the next couple of weeks.
- These timeless stories will bring out the inner child in your whole family, watching cartoons featuring Mickey and all of his pals!
- Guests can ask their Cast Member driver to turn up the volume and turn up the fun while zipping around Walt Disney World.
- The next seasonal special to come from the world of Mickey Mouse is The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse, and the trailer for that was recently released.
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse hits Disney+ on November 18th.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Although the Walt Disney World Railroad previously began testing almost a year ago, it seems that after a pause, testing for the long-closed Magic Kingdom attraction has started up again.
- Fans of the classic Magic Kingdom attraction, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, can get their hands on a new Mr. Toad popcorn bucket beginning November 1st.
- The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is returning on January 13th, featuring a new food studio inspired by Figment and many returning favorites.
