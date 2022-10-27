“Mickey Mouse” Shorts Now Entertaining Guests On-Board Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World

Guests of all ages can now get a little extra magic when they call for a Minnie Van, as the Walt Disney World transportation service is now equipped to play Mickey Mouse shorts.

What’s Happening:

As shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Mickey Mouse shorts for passengers.

shorts for passengers. This update will be rolling out in vehicles over the next couple of weeks.

These timeless stories will bring out the inner child in your whole family, watching cartoons featuring Mickey and all of his pals!

Guests can ask their Cast Member driver to turn up the volume and turn up the fun while zipping around Walt Disney World.

The next seasonal special to come from the world of Mickey Mouse is The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse , and the trailer for that was recently released

, and the The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse hits Disney+

More Walt Disney World News: