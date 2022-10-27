“Mickey Mouse” Shorts Now Entertaining Guests On-Board Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: , , ,

Guests of all ages can now get a little extra magic when they call for a Minnie Van, as the Walt Disney World transportation service is now equipped to play Mickey Mouse shorts.

What’s Happening:

  • As shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page, some Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World now feature the ability to play Mickey Mouse shorts for passengers.
  • This update will be rolling out in vehicles over the next couple of weeks.
  • These timeless stories will bring out the inner child in your whole family, watching cartoons featuring Mickey and all of his pals!
  • Guests can ask their Cast Member driver to turn up the volume and turn up the fun while zipping around Walt Disney World.
  • The next seasonal special to come from the world of Mickey Mouse is The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse, and the trailer for that was recently released.
  • The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse hits Disney+ on November 18th.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning