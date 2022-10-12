Trailer for “The Wonderful Autumn Of Mickey Mouse” Released by Disney+

It’s another season with Mickey Mouse and Disney+ has released the new trailer for the fourth seasonal special, The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has shared a new trailer for another seasonal special featuring Mickey, with The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse.
- Continuing Mickey’s Journey, The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse is the fourth installment of seasonal-extended length specials that are themed to each season.
- The special takes place In a leafy hamlet, where Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse debuts on Disney+. appropriately enough, on November 18th, 2022.
- Marked by a contemporary art style that harkens back to Mickey’s 1928 beginnings, the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and ran for five seasons, consisting of a total of 96 episodes, and garnered seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and 21 Annie Awards. The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and coming soon to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park in California.
- All five seasons of the shorts, the follow-up series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and the other seasonal specials like The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse, The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse and The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse are currently available to stream on Disney+.
