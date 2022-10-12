Trailer for “The Wonderful Autumn Of Mickey Mouse” Released by Disney+

It’s another season with Mickey Mouse and Disney+ has released the new trailer for the fourth seasonal special, The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has shared a new trailer for another seasonal special featuring Mickey, with The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse .

. Continuing Mickey’s Journey, The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse is the fourth installment of seasonal-extended length specials that are themed to each season.

is the fourth installment of seasonal-extended length specials that are themed to each season. The special takes place In a leafy hamlet, where Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse debuts on Disney+. appropriately enough, on November 18th, 2022.