Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World November 1st

It was announced on Disney Parks' Tik Tok page that the newest popcorn bucket will feature Mr. Toad.
What's Happening:
- Disney fans are very serious when it comes to popcorn buckets.
- Guests will literally wait hours to get the latest designs, like when the Figment popcorn bucket was released.
- Starting November 1st at Magic Kingdom, guests will be able to purchase their very own Mr. Toad popcorn bucket to add to the collection.
- This will be available via mobile order with a limit of one mobile order per day for two buckets while supplies last.
- This popcorn bucket features Mr. Toad inside his iconic car, and it looks like popcorn will be stored inside the vehicle.
- For those who purchase this new popcorn bucket, you will also be able to have an exclusive Dome Cake at Big Top Snacks. It's unclear if this will be complimentary or if there will be an additional charge.
- If you're wanting to celebrate more Mr. Toad during your day, there are special Mr. Toad Magic shots available near storybook circus. Then go enjoy The Wild Toad Brat Burger at Friar’s Nook.
