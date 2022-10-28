“Avatar: The Way of Water” Trailer to Premiere Next Wednesday on “Good Morning America”

ABC’s Good Morning America has announced that a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will be dropping during next Wednesday’s show.

What’s Happening:

Tune into Good Morning America on Wednesday, November 2nd for the exclusive world premiere of the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer.

on Wednesday, November 2nd for the exclusive world premiere of the trailer. A beautiful teaser Avatar was released back in May.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16th

will be Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

