“Avatar: The Way of Water” Trailer to Premiere Next Wednesday on “Good Morning America”

ABC’s Good Morning America has announced that a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will be dropping during next Wednesday’s show.
What’s Happening:
- Tune into Good Morning America on Wednesday, November 2nd for the exclusive world premiere of the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer.
- A beautiful teaser for the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Avatar was released back in May.
- Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16th.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
More Disney Movie News:
- Hocus Pocus 2 has set a record for streaming minutes by a movie on Nielsen’s weekly chart, drawing more than 2.7 billion minutes of viewing from September 26th to October 2nd.
- Marvel Studios held the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this past week in Hollywood. Reviews won’t pour in until November 8th, but first impressions have been shared on social media by attendees of the world premiere. Check out these glowing social reactions!
- Today, Friday, October 28th, Rihanna released her brand new song, “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.