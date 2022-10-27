“Hocus Pocus 2” Sets Nielsen Streaming Movie Record

According to Deadline, Hocus Pocus 2 has set a record for streaming minutes by a movie on Nielsen’s weekly chart, drawing more than 2.7 billion minutes of viewing from September 26th to October 2nd.

As Hocus Pocus premiered on September 30th, that means only its first weekend counted towards the 2.7 billion total.

Hocus Pocus 2, which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, easily beat the previous streaming movie mark set by Disney's Oscar-winning animated feature Encanto. It had 2.2 billion minutes of viewing from December 27th, 2021, through January 2nd, 2022.

The audience for Hocus Pocus 2, a followup to the 1993 original movie reuniting the trio of lead actresses, was pretty widely spread out, with the 2-to-11-year-old, 18-to-34 and 35-to-49 age groups each accounting for one-quarter of viewing, according to Nielsen. About 21% of viewing came in Hispanic homes.

, a followup to the 1993 original movie reuniting the trio of lead actresses, was pretty widely spread out, with the 2-to-11-year-old, 18-to-34 and 35-to-49 age groups each accounting for one-quarter of viewing, according to Nielsen. About 21% of viewing came in Hispanic homes. With the sequel arriving, the original Hocus Pocus also made the chart, collecting 774 million minutes of streaming on Disney+

With the sequel arriving, the original Hocus Pocus also made the chart, collecting 774 million minutes of streaming on Disney+.

