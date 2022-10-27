“Hocus Pocus 2” Sets Nielsen Streaming Movie Record

According to Deadline, Hocus Pocus 2 has set a record for streaming minutes by a movie on Nielsen’s weekly chart, drawing more than 2.7 billion minutes of viewing from September 26th to October 2nd.
- As Hocus Pocus premiered on September 30th, that means only its first weekend counted towards the 2.7 billion total.
- Hocus Pocus 2, which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, easily beat the previous streaming movie mark set by Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature Encanto. It had 2.2 billion minutes of viewing from December 27th, 2021, through January 2nd, 2022.
- The audience for Hocus Pocus 2, a followup to the 1993 original movie reuniting the trio of lead actresses, was pretty widely spread out, with the 2-to-11-year-old, 18-to-34 and 35-to-49 age groups each accounting for one-quarter of viewing, according to Nielsen. About 21% of viewing came in Hispanic homes.
- With the sequel arriving, the original Hocus Pocus also made the chart, collecting 774 million minutes of streaming on Disney+, putting it at seventh place.
- Check out Alex’s review of Hocus Pocus 2, which is now available to stream on Disney+.
