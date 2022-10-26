“Dancing With The Stars” Gets Ready For Double Trouble On Halloween Night

It’s double trouble on Dancing With The Stars when the nine remaining couples perform an All-New Routine and participate in a terrifying team dance on Halloween Night on October 31st.

What’s Happening:

The ballroom transforms for a haunting “Halloween Night” as the nine remaining couples perform bewitching new routines on Dancing With The Stars. As an extra trick (or treat), the contestants are split into groups to compete in a terrifying team dance.

As an extra trick (or treat), the contestants are split into groups to compete in a terrifying team dance. Dancing with the Stars will stream live on Monday, October 31st, at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT, on Disney+

will stream live on Monday, October 31st, at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT, on Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will walk out to “Night Crawling” by Miley Cyrus ft. Billy Idol. “Halloween Night” will bring back (from the dead) the fan-favorite team dance competition: Team Wicked – “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2 Vinny & Koko, Shangela & Gleb, Gabby & Val, Heidi & Artem and Jordin & Brandon Team Scream – “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Trevor & Emma, Charli & Mark, Wayne & Witney and Daniel & Britt

Fans will be able to vote during the livestream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following: Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Contemporary to “Halloween Theme” by District 78 TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform an Argentine Tango to “Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto Heidi D’Amelio ( The D’Amelio Show ) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Tango to “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to “Ghost (Acoustic)” by Justin Bieber Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning CODA ) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Paso Doble to “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish Vinny Guadagnino ( Jersey Shore ) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Paso Doble to “Get Ghost” by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Jazz to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ed Ivory & Ken Page Gabby Windey ( The Bachelor ette ) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform an Argentine Tango to “Shivers” by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC Dancing with the Stars moved to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada, making Dancing with the Stars the first live series to debut on the streaming service.