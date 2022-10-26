According to Variety, shooting of Disney+’s new drama, German House, has been underway in Portland since late August and will continue until mid-December.

What's Happening:

Production of Disney+’s new series German House is underway.

is underway. Since late August in Portland, they have been shooting and will continue to until late December.

German House is "a drama about a young interpreter who is confronted with the shocking truth of the Holocaust during her work at the first Auschwitz trial in 1963, as its next German original."

is "a drama about a young interpreter who is confronted with the shocking truth of the Holocaust during her work at the first Auschwitz trial in 1963, as its next German original." This is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Annette Hess, which sold more than 700,000 copies in 33 countries.

Annette Hess has played a large part in this five-part miniseries as well, as she wrote the screenplay and serves as showrunner.

Cast:

Katharina Stark

Anke Engelke

Iris Berben

Hans-Jochen Wagner

Ricarda Seifried

What They’re Saying:

“We are taking on the great challenge of telling the story of a trial of the century in a sensitive but also unsparing way,” said Hess in a statement.

The author and showrunner noted that “At the beginning of the 1960s, the unsuspecting or pretending Germans and the world learned for the first time comprehensively and radically from the mouths of hundreds of witnesses about one of the greatest crimes of humanity, which is described for all time by the word Auschwitz. This trial was the first milestone in the process of coming to terms with the past, which continues and must continue to this day. We must never forget!”

Said producer Sabine de Mardt: “When I read Annette’s novel in 2018, I was both moved and fascinated at the same time and immediately started thinking about a possible film adaptation.”

“The special perspective of the young protagonist gives us an exciting glimpse into the abysses of our own history and how we deal with it, which has not yet been told in this way in German fiction,” she added.