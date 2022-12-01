Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past 24/7 Channel Launches

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

If you can’t get enough of Christmas, then you’ll be thrilled that ABC and Freeform have launched a 24/7 channel featuring Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past.

What’s Happening:

  • For viewers who can’t get enough Christmas missed connections and romance or love a good ol’ fashioned wrapping challenge, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past, including these all time classics:
    • 12 Dates of Christmas
    • Christmas Cupid
    • Ghosting The Spirit of Christmas
    • Holiday In Handcuffs
    • Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
    • No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
    • Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
    • Snow
    • Snow 2 Brain Freeze
    • Snowglobe
    • Turkey Drop
    • Wrap Battle (2019/2020 Eps 1-6)

  • The channel is now available to stream online with no sign in required, and will remain up through January 7th, 2023.
  • You can access it across all ABC Digital platforms including ABC.com, ABC Mobile App and ABC Connected TV Apps (Roku, Apple TV, etc.).
  • Christmas fans can also tune into Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas every day through December 25th.

More Disney Holiday TV News:

2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney