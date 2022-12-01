Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past 24/7 Channel Launches

If you can’t get enough of Christmas, then you’ll be thrilled that ABC and Freeform have launched a 24/7 channel featuring Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past.

What’s Happening:

For viewers who can’t get enough Christmas missed connections and romance or love a good ol’ fashioned wrapping challenge, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past 12 Dates of Christmas Christmas Cupid Ghosting The Spirit of Christmas Holiday In Handcuffs Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve No Sleep ‘Til Christmas Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe Snow Snow 2 Brain Freeze Snowglobe Turkey Drop Wrap Battle (2019/2020 Eps 1-6)



The channel is now available to stream online with no sign in required, and will remain up through January 7th, 2023.

You can access it across all ABC Digital platforms including ABC.com, ABC Mobile App and ABC Connected TV Apps (Roku, Apple TV, etc.).

Christmas fans can also tune into Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

