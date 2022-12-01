Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past 24/7 Channel Launches

If you can’t get enough of Christmas, then you’ll be thrilled that ABC and Freeform have launched a 24/7 channel featuring Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past.
What’s Happening:
- For viewers who can’t get enough Christmas missed connections and romance or love a good ol’ fashioned wrapping challenge, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past, including these all time classics:
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Christmas Cupid
- Ghosting The Spirit of Christmas
- Holiday In Handcuffs
- Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
- No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
- Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
- Snow
- Snow 2 Brain Freeze
- Snowglobe
- Turkey Drop
- Wrap Battle (2019/2020 Eps 1-6)
- The channel is now available to stream online with no sign in required, and will remain up through January 7th, 2023.
- You can access it across all ABC Digital platforms including ABC.com, ABC Mobile App and ABC Connected TV Apps (Roku, Apple TV, etc.).
- Christmas fans can also tune into Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas every day through December 25th.
More Disney Holiday TV News:
- Pentatonix will take flight for a worldwide trip to find inspiration for their new holiday album in Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, and we have two advance clips from the music-filled feature that premieres tomorrow, December 2nd on Disney+.
- Get into the holiday spirit with an exclusive advance clip from Press Your Luck's Holiday Extravaganza, which features special themed prizes. Don't miss this special episode on December 6th on ABC.
- This Sunday, December 4th, America’s Funniest Home Videos hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro will air a special holiday episode.
