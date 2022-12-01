“America’s Funniest Home Videos” to Air Special Holiday Episode This Sunday

This Sunday, December 4th, America’s Funniest Home Videos hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro will air a special Holiday episode.
What’s Happening:
- It’s AFV’s Ho Ho Hol-liday themed episode that celebrates kids’ funny reactions to gifts, including a kid’s funny reaction to getting an actual pony, a man who gets an emotional surprise when his mother jumps out of a big gift box, and decoration disasters including an inflatable Santa that becomes untethered and flies freely through the neighborhood.
- As the host of AFV for eight seasons, Alfonso who has been married for 10 years and a father of 4, invites and shares some of his personal holiday memories and traditions. When asked about his family memories, Ribeiro admits he most looks forward to “the time spent with [his] family and experiencing [his] kids' joy” and also shared he’s luckily never had any “holiday mishaps.”
- The special holiday episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos airs Sunday, December 4th (7:00–8:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.
Alfonso shares some of his favorite holiday traditions, gifts and more:
- Favorite family traditions around the holidays? Unplugging!! We really focus on being with each other and being present.
- Best gift you ever received at Christmas? When my parents bought me a 50 horsepower 3 wheeler when I was 12!! Unreal!!
- Favorite Holiday AFV moment? Anytime the Christmas tree falls, I completely crack up!!
- Do you have any thoughts about New Year’s resolutions for 2023 for yourself? Unfortunately I keep my New Year's resolutions to myself, so I follow through!!