Disney TV Animation Celebrates The History of the New DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at EPCOT

Disney TV Animation is celebrating the new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure by “Showcasing” the different iterations of the interactive attraction, all based on Disney TV Animation titles.
What’s Happening:
- Disney TV Animation took to Instagram to celebrate the opening of the new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at EPCOT and shared images of the same scene in the Germany Pavilion over the three different experiences of the interactive game that have existed.
- While the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure is a new experience at the park that guests can partake in while using the Play Disney Parks app at EPCOT, this is not the first time the infrastructure for the game was used. Nor, is it the first time a Disney Channel animated series was the focus of the game.
- Over the years, EPCOT’s World Showcase has played host to the Kim Possible World Showcase Adventure and Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure (Based on Phineas and Ferb).
- When the experience first debuted as Kim Possible World Showcase Adventure, Guests would have to check-in at one of a handful of locations through World Showcase to get a special phone that would be used to play with. As time and technology evolved, the game is now featured as part of the Play Disney Parks App.
- The images shared by Disney TV Animation showcase the same location in the Germany Pavilion, with the evolution of the different scenes based on characters from Kim Possible, Phineas and Ferb, and DuckTales.
- The new game invites players to join Scrooge McDuck, his nephews and friends as they travel around World Showcase on a quacky quest to find the Seven Plunders of the World – and return them to their rightful owners. Using the Play Disney Parks mobile app, guests take a trip around World Showcase discovering exotic destinations, exciting mysteries, and maybe even a few thieves, villains and supernatural guardians of ancient artifacts. The treasures can be found in the following countries:
- Mexico
- Norway
- China
- Germany
- Japan
- France
- United Kingdom
- Each country has three assignments and one finale, and each mission takes approximately 25-30 minutes to complete. Guests are encouraged to replay countries at their leisure as there are variables to the set of missions a guest can receive. Upon completing a mission in a country, you will receive an achievement in the Play Disney Parks app. When all countries are completed, you’ll unlock a playable finale mission.
- You can check out our videos from the different experiences of the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure here.
- You can also read up on the history of both Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure and the Kim Possible World Showcase Adventure in our Extinct Attractions articles.
- The DuckTales World Showcase Adventure is now available to play at EPCOT at Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning