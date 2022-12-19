Disney+ Looks to 2023 with Teaser Showcasing First Looks at New Content

2023 is quickly approaching, and Disney+ is looking towards the new year with a short teaser showing off some of the new content coming to the streamer in the new year.
What’s Happening:
- 2023 on Disney+ is going to be quite the year! In addition to the streaming debut of the theatrically released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we’re also getting quite a bit of new content.
- This 30 second teaser showcases brief clips from the following:
- Disney-Pixar’s Win or Lose
- Star Wars: Ahsoka
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion
- Peter Pan & Wendy
- The Mandalorian Season 3
- Loki Season 2
- American Born Chinese
- Crater
- Dug Days: Carl’s Date
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2
More Disney+ News:
- The Fifthteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) have shown off their new costumes as filming of the next season of Doctor Who gets underway.
- With the new series Willow recently debuting on Disney+, the soundtrack for the first three episodes is now available for streaming.
- Jack Dylan Grazer has become the most recent addition to the cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles series for Disney+.
