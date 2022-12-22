Judge Reinhold from “The Santa Clause” Trilogy Meets Santa Goofy at Blizzard Beach

Judge Reinhold, who appeared in The Santa Clause trilogy of films, recently made a visit to Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Reinhold, who appeared as Dr. Neil Miller in all three Santa Clause movies, stopped by Blizzard Beach during his trip to Walt Disney World.
- There he shared a sleigh ride with Santa Goofy at a fun photo-op near the entrance of the park.
- Reinhold was visiting with his wife and daughter and brought his own festive Disney sweater for his get-together with Santa Goofy at Blizzard Beach.
- Although Reinhold doesn’t appear in the Disney+ sequel series, be sure to check out all episodes of The Santa Clauses now streaming on Disney+. Check out Marshall’s recaps of each episode here.
- Blizzard Beach reopened last month after being closed for almost a year. Along with plenty of returning attractions and theming, some new Frozen fun has been added to Tike’s Peak.
- Check out all that’s new at Blizzard Beach in our reopening report.
More Walt Disney World News:
- After over a four year closure, Walt Disney World guests can once again ride the rails around the Magic Kingdom, as the Walt Disney World Railroad is set to finally reopen “for the holiday season.”
- The 21st Century began on October 1st, 1982, and now fans of EPCOT can now take home a smaller version of an iconic piece of the park thanks to the Arribas Bros.
- Walt Disney World has shared a preview of the 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Merchandise Collection, coming next month to the Resort and shopDisney.
