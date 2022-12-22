Judge Reinhold from “The Santa Clause” Trilogy Meets Santa Goofy at Blizzard Beach

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Judge Reinhold, who appeared in The Santa Clause trilogy of films, recently made a visit to Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Reinhold, who appeared as Dr. Neil Miller in all three Santa Clause movies, stopped by Blizzard Beach during his trip to Walt Disney World.
  • There he shared a sleigh ride with Santa Goofy at a fun photo-op near the entrance of the park.
  • Reinhold was visiting with his wife and daughter and brought his own festive Disney sweater for his get-together with Santa Goofy at Blizzard Beach.
  • Although Reinhold doesn’t appear in the Disney+ sequel series, be sure to check out all episodes of The Santa Clauses now streaming on Disney+. Check out Marshall’s recaps of each episode here.

  • Blizzard Beach reopened last month after being closed for almost a year. Along with plenty of returning attractions and theming, some new Frozen fun has been added to Tike’s Peak.
  • Check out all that’s new at Blizzard Beach in our reopening report.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now