Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Merchandise Collection Coming in January 2023

2022 is coming to an end, and as we welcome in 2023, there will be an exciting debut of merchandise coming to the Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate the 50th Anniversary. Disney Parks Blog gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect.

What's Happening:

As we welcome in the new year, there will be a new final merchandise collection celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.

They will be wrapping up the World's Most Magical Celebration with styles that are perfect for the occasion. The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection, will launch in January 2023.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection:

Fans will love this black hooded pullover adorned with Mickey Mouse and friends- featured alongside the official Walt Disney World Resort 50th celebration logo.

The collection features not one but two Spirit Jerseys bursting with hues from the celebration palette.

Other accessories include Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Mickey Mouse plush, Loungefly backpack, ceramic travel tumbler, or mug.

You can also get more mementos from the other fabulous 50th anniversary celebration collections. This includes the original Celebration Collection, iconic Disney Castle Collection, retro-themed Vault Collection and the high-end Luxe Logo Collection.

This will all be available at the Walt Disney World Resort as well as shopDisney while supplies last.